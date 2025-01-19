Discussions held on installation of murals, 3D sculptures at Ayodhya's Ram temple

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) A two-day meeting of the Ram Janmabhoomi Construction Committee concluded on Sunday, with discussions held regarding the installation of murals and 3D sculptures in the temple.

Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra, along with office-bearers of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, inspected the ongoing construction work at the temple complex, trust member Anil Mishra said.

"Bronze murals are to be installed inside the temple for which measurements were taken by the construction agency and the preparations for installing the murals finalised," he said.

Discussions were held regarding the installation of bronze and 3D sculptures also, and a physical verification was done with the designs and measurements of the murals by placing a statue, he added.

In the coming days, the murals will be installed rapidly and scenes from the life of Lord Ram will be depicted on the walls of the temple, Mishra said, adding that the work in this regard will begin soon.

"Along with the murals, tableaux will be created on stones and 3D sculptures will be placed in front of the murals. A practical assessment was done and the sequence of installing 3D sculptures will start soon," he said.

Mishra said the bronze murals and scenes on the walls will be created on the lower plinth. A 3D view of the deity's life events will also be shown, he added.

Discussions were held with experts in mural art and 3D installation during the meeting, he said. PTI COR ABN RC