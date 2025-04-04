Discussions in Cong on for 4 vacant seats of Karnataka Legislative Council: Shivakumar

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said discussions are still going on and the party has not yet finalised candidates for four vacant Legislative Council seats.

The delay in filling these vacancies has raised questions about the Congress government's strategy. Despite being on the verge of securing a majority in the Upper House, the party appears to be taking a measured approach.

"Already two rounds of discussions have been held on the selection of council candidates. Further discussions are required," Shivakumar, also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, told reporters here.

The national leaders in Delhi will discuss the matter in detail before informing the state unit about the final selections, he added.

Asked about the ongoing discussions regarding a potential change in KPCC leadership, Shivakumar responded diplomatically, "I will do what the party says. I have done a lot of work in the past five years.

"Whatever is good for the party, let it happen. The party is more important than an individual." Giving these appointments significant importance, political observers note that the Congress is just one seat away from gaining control over the Council.

Sources indicate there might be complex negotiations happening behind the scenes regarding these appointments, though nothing has been confirmed officially.