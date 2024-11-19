Discussions on restoring Article 370 in J-K are 'irrelevant', say LG Sinha

Ghazipur, Nov 19 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that discussions on restoring Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir are "irrelevant" as the Supreme Court upheld its abrogation as constitutional.

Speaking about the post-Article 370 scenario, Sinha said, "After the abrogation, assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were conducted peacefully, observed by both national and international communities. A democratic government has taken oath there, and I am confident it will work towards the overall development of the region." "The country's Supreme Court has upheld this abrogation move as constitutional, making any discussions on restoring the provision irrelevant," Sinha added.

Highlighting the nation's progress, he said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has seen tremendous development, particularly in the railway sector. This has created jobs for the youth and improved transportation facilities, contributing significantly to the country's growth." Sinha, who inaugurated a new officer rest house and community centre built by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), remarked, "During his visits, the prime minister had no suitable place to rest in this region if needed. Today, RVNL has fulfilled that need by building these facilities." Sharing a personal anecdote from his tenure as Minister of State for Railways, Sinha recalled, "A journalist from Bengaluru once visited and required a restroom. She was directed to a toilet outside the Women's Degree College in Ghazipur. Later, she wrote in her English newspaper that such clean toilets were not even available in Bengaluru. RVNL has constructed similarly excellent facilities here." He also addressed the progress of the Mau-Ghazipur railway line project, which had been temporarily halted but is now back on track. "Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has allocated funds for this project in the budget. However, legal disputes filed by landowners often delay railway projects," Sinha said.

The Lieutenant Governor also participated in the centenary celebrations of writer Viveki Rai and commended RVNL's initiatives while speaking to journalists. PTI COR KIS HIG