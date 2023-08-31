Discussions on seat-sharing, common minimum program on cards at INDIA meeting: Prithviraj Chavan

Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) Leaders of the Opposition's INDIA alliance would discuss seat-sharing modalities and formulation of a common minimum programme (CMP) at its meeting here, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said on Thursday evening.

A similar experiment was a success in 1977 (when opposition parties came together to take on the Indira Gandhi-led Congress) and the attempt is to replicate it, he said.

"There will be discussions on the common minimum program, formation of a coordination committee," he said.

The third meeting of the alliance is being held at Grand Hyatt hotel in suburban Santacruz. PTI MR KRK