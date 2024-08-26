Discussions to be held with all stakeholders for Banke Bihari Temple Corridor: UP CM

Mathura (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said discussions would take place with all relevant stakeholders regarding the proposed Banke Bihari Temple Corridor here.

He reassured the public that no one would be displaced as a result of the corridor and instructed officials to create a detailed action plan to address the rehabilitation of those affected, with their needs being a priority, according to a statement issued in Lucknow.

He also stressed on making arrangements for multi-level parking and commercial space in the special corridor.

The Allahabad High Court in November last year had given its nod to the Uttar Pradesh government's plan to build a corridor for the famed Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura for the convenience of devotees.

The state government had placed before the court the scheme regarding the corridor development would involve the purchase of about five acres of land around the temple for facilitating darshan and puja by devotees.

The chief minister, who is on a two-day Mathura tour on the occasion of Janmashtami, held a review meeting with local public representatives and administrative officials on the second day on Monday, the statement said.

Adityanath, while giving directions to further improve the services related to devotees and tourists in Mathura-Vrindavan, said the safety of everyone in the entire Braj Mandal, whether a local resident or a tourist or a devotee, is the responsibility of the government. "Everyone's faith should be fully respected, this should be ensured in every situation. Security should be increased on the 'parikrama' routes and highways. Patrolling of bikes and police response vehicles (PRVs) should also be increased," the release quoted him as saying.

While discussing the safety of devotees and tourists in the review meeting, Adityanath asked officials to develop the entire municipal corporation area as a 'Safe City' at the earliest possible.

Giving instructions to make the Integrated Traffic Management System here effective, he directed the installation of additional CCTV cameras and constant police presence at sensitive and crowded places, the statement said.

Emphasising on improving civic amenities in the Braj area, the chief minister asked officials to ensure that there are no broken or potholed roads, it added.

"Special attention should be paid to this. If it is so anywhere, it should be repaired immediately," he added.

Adityanath also said that wherever the road has been damaged due to the ongoing works under Jal Jeevan Mission or Amrit Yojana, it should be repaired as soon as possible, according to the official release.

He also emphasised on ensuring cleanliness of the Parikrama Marg and repair of the roads connected to it.

Directing officials to provide better facilities to the devotees, the chief minister mentioned that a large number of them come to Mathura-Vrindavan from across the country and abroad.

"Their number is increasing year after year. In such a situation, it is necessary to improve all the facilities for devotees here. The arrangement should be such that the devotees returning from here take with them a pleasant experience," he said.

The chief minister pointed out that there are immense possibilities of religious tourism in the state. PTI ABN RPA RPA