'Disease of unemployment' spread by BJP has put future of youth in danger in Haryana: Rahul

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the "disease of unemployment" spread by the BJP has put the security of Haryana and the future of the youth in "deep danger", and asserted that a Congress government will ensure that employment returns and every family is prosperous in the state.

Gandhi shared on X a video of his interaction with a group of women during his recent Vijay Sankalp Yatra.

Along with the video, he said in his post on X, "The disease of unemployment spread by BJP has put the roots of Haryana, the future of the youth and the security of the state in deep danger." "Some sisters of Haryana gave shelter during the Vijay Sankalp Yatra, fed homemade rotis with great love and also explained the complex problems of the state," Gandhi said.

भाजपा की फैलाई बेरोज़गारी की बीमारी ने हरियाणा की जड़ों, युवाओं के भविष्य और प्रदेश की सुरक्षा को गहरे संकट में डाल दिया है।



हरियाणा की कुछ बहनों ने विजय संकल्प यात्रा के दौरान आश्रय दिया, बहुत प्यार से घर की रोटी खिलाई और साथ ही प्रदेश की जटिल समस्याएं समझाईं।



आज, भारत में… pic.twitter.com/A4V3EZGolB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 4, 2024

Today, Haryana has the highest unemployment in India, he said.

"The reason for this is - BJP has broken the backbone of every system that provides employment to the youth of the state in a decade," he alleged.

The BJP has broken the back of small businesses with flawed GST and demonetisation, Gandhi said.

It has broken the spirits of youth preparing for the army with Agniveer, he said.

The BJP has broken the courage of those doing agricultural business with black laws and broke the dreams of sportspersons by snatching their support, Gandhi further alleged.

It has broken families by stopping government recruitment with 'Parivar Pehchan Patra', he said.

"The result of this: Youth talent getting wasted in the grip of drugs. Disappointed youth taking the path of crime. Families getting destroyed by the journey of dangers like Dunki," he said.

The Congress government coming to power in the state will recruit 2 lakh permanent jobs and make Haryana drug free, he said.

"I have promised the sisters of Haryana that I will stop this devastation, I will protect their children - employment will return, and every family will be prosperous," Gandhi asserted.