Disgruntled BJP MP Sanganna Karadi quits party over denial of ticket

Bengaluru, Apr 16 (PTI) Peeved at being denied a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP's incumbent MP from Koppal seat Sanganna Karadi resigned from the party on Tuesday, sources said.

According to them, Karadi tendered his resignation to the BJP's Karnataka unit president B Y Vijayendra. Speculations are rife that he may join the Congress on Wednesday.

The BJP has fielded Dr Basavaraj Kyavator from the seat. Karadi had been sulking ever since the party announced Kyavator's candidature from Koppal.

Sources said that Karadi has also sent a letter resigning from the Lok Sabha to Speaker Om Birla by mail. PTI GMS NSD NSD