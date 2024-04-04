Disgruntled Cong leader Pappu Yadav files nomination from Purnea LS seat as independent

Purnea: After being denied a ticket by the Congress, former MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Thursday filed his nomination papers from the Purnea Lok Sabha seat in Bihar as an independent candidate.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement for Bihar, the RJD, the Congress' senior ally in the state, will contest Purnea.

No Congress leader accompanied him when Yadav reached the office of the returning officer to file his nomination papers, riding on a motorcycle.

Moments before filing his nomination, the disgruntled Congress leader said, "I will be with the party till my last breath." Talking to reporters after filing his nomination papers, Yadav said, "I have the support of Congress. I am contesting as an independent candidate…many people conspired to end my political career. The people of Purnea have always supported Pappu Yadav above caste and creed. I will strengthen the INDIA alliance ...and I resolve to make Rahul Gandhi stronger." Yadav said he filed his nomination because "people in Purnea wanted me to contest".

"I will keep fighting for the welfare of the people of Purnea, Seemanchal and Bihar," Yadav said.

Pappu Yadav had won the Purnea seat thrice in the 1990s.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Bima Bharati already filed her nomination papers from the Purnea constituency in the presence of RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday.

Undeterred by RJD’s efforts to thwart him from contesting the election from Purnea, Yadav said on X on Wednesday, “Pranam Purnea, Salaam Purnea, Johar Purnea. I will file my nomination on behalf of the people tomorrow (Thursday). Everyone should come to give blessings. In honour of Purnea, with your blessings, Pappu Yadav will contest the election!” Yadav is married to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjit Ranjan.

He joined the Congress a fortnight ago, along with his son Sarthak, merging his Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) founded in 2015.

Notably, JAP was floated a year after Yadav won the Madhepura Lok Sabha seat on an RJD ticket.