Disgruntled Congress leaders stage protest, demand AICC Bihar in-charge Allavaru's removal

Patna, Oct 23 (PTI) Disgruntled Congress leaders in Bihar staged a protest here on Thursday demanding immediate replacement, with "a political person", of AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru whom they accused of being a "corporate agent" and "sleeper cell of the RSS".

The Congress leaders staged a dharna at Sadaqat Ashram, the BPCC headquarters, wearing black ribbons on their arms and carrying placards with the slogan 'ticket chor, Bihar chhod' (ticket thief, flee from Bihar).

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, senior leader Anand Madhab, who had last week raised a banner of revolt at a press conference, said, "We want our voice to reach Rahul Gandhi. There is no forum in the party for redressal of grievances. So, we are talking to the press." "Krishna Allavaru has messed up the party's prospects in Bihar assembly polls, laying to waste the momentum that had been built through Rahul Gandhi's fortnight-long Voter Adhikar Yatra. We are demanding his immediate removal so that some damage control could be attempted," he said.

"Had the AICC in charge been a political person, like, say, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Singh Baghel or Randeep Surjewala, things would not have come to this pass. But Allavaru is not a political person. We suspect he is a corporate agenda... may be even a sleeper cell of the RSS who has been planted by forces from outside the party," he alleged.

When it was pointed out that Allavaru was known to be a trusted aide of Gandhi, he said, "If we lease our house to somebody on rent, only to realise later that he is a shady character, we cannot allow him to continue but must evict him." Because of Allavaru's mismanagement, there has been so much of confusion, he alleged.

"Now, for example, Tejashwi Yadav's chief ministerial candidature was announced today. Could it have not taken place a few weeks earlier?" asked Madhab, apparently hinting to speculations that the AICC Bihar in-charge had persuaded the party's top leadership to dither on the issue.

"We have two clear demands. Allavaru should be replaced immediately with a political person. And there should be a working president to manage the party affairs. Our state president Rajesh Ram, who has already expressed his helplessness before Allavaru, is also busy managing his own prospects from Kutumba seat. Similarly, CLP leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan is contesting from Kadwa. Our best wishes to both of them. But we must have a working president who can fully devote himself to the party's matters," he said.

He denied that the rebellion was caused by denial of tickets to him and other leaders who were joining the protest.

"If that were true, why would we have been raising our voice now? Nomination papers have already been filed and no amount of pressure tactics can help us get tickets. We want to save the Congress from destruction in Bihar," Madhab asserted. PTI NAC ACD