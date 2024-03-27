Disgruntlement issues over ticket distribution will be resolved, says state BJP chief Vijayendra

Mysuru (Karnataka), Mar 27 (PTI) Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday expressed confidence that issues which had cropped up within the party due to disgruntlement of aspirants in some constituencies following ticket distribution will be resolved and every one will work for its victory in all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

Targeting the ruling Congress in the state, he said despite efforts of that party's leadership, no Minister mustered the courage to contest the coming polls.

"Congress, which is in power in the state, was claiming that they will win 18-20 seats. Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister had planned to field 15-20 Ministers in the election as candidates, but no Minister mustered the courage to contest Lok Sabha polls," Vijayendra said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the reason for this is wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP "So, even if there are any minor issues (in BJP), everyone will work together in the interest of the party and to ensure that BJP and JD(S) win all the seats," he added.

Noting that some issues had cropped up in a few constituencies, Vijayendra said, it is natural as BJP is a national party and there is hundred per cent confidence in everyone about BJP coming to power at the Centre and Modi becoming the Prime Minister again.

"There were many aspirants in the state, despite the fact that Congress is in power here, everything will be set right," he said, pointing out that his father and veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday visited Davangere and Belagavi and has tried to resolve all issues there.

"I'm confident that the Eshwarappa issue will also be resolved," he said while replying to a question about party veteran leader K S Eshwarappa's rebellion by contesting as an independent in Shimoga Lok Sabha segment, where his brother and sitting BJP MP B Y Raghavendra is the party's candidate.

Eshwarappa has blamed Yediyurappa and Vijayendra for denying the Haveri Lok Sabha seat to his son K E Kantesh and giving it to former CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Stating that BJP central leadership will not make any decisions "just listening to Yediyurappa and Vijayendra", the MLA from Shikaripura said, there is a strong leadership at the centre with leaders like Modi, Amit Shah and J P Nadda, and the decisions were made in the presence of state leaders.