Disha Salian death case being raised to defame Aaditya: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Parab

Nagpur, Dec 7 (PTI) The death of Disha Salian, manager of deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is being raised to defame Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and also to silence his party during the ongoing winter session of the Maharashtra legislature here, party leader Anil Parab alleged on Thursday.

Parab, a member of the state legislative council, also pointed out that a closure report had been filed in the Salian death case by the Mumbai police.

"The issue is being raised to defame Aaditya Thackeray and also so that the Shiv Sena (UBT) should not take an aggressive stand during the winter session. We are not going to be cowed down by this," he told reporters.

In the last year's winter session, Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had said a Special Investigation Team will be formed to probe Salian's death on June 9, 2020. According to the Mumbai Police, she committed suicide.

Some leaders have alleged she was murdered and sought to drag Aaditya Thackeray into the case.

BJP MLC Pravin Darekar said several leaders had been demanding for long that an SIT be formed in the case.

Prasad Lad, another BJP MLC, said there was no question of putting Aaditya Thackeray in trouble.

"(Union minister) Narayan Rane and (BJP MLA) Nitesh Rane had been raising the issue seeking an impartial probe, but his (Aaditya's) father (Uddhav Thackeray) was the chief minister (at the time of Salian's death)," he said.

An SIT will clear all doubts, Lad said.

Meanwhile, speaking to Republic TV, Disha's father Satish Salian said that earlier, whenever he inquired about the probe, the police told him that his daughter died by suicide.

But now they were claiming that it was a murder, not suicide, he said, adding that there should be a proper investigation and the guilty should be punished. PTI PR DC BNM KRK