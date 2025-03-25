Disha Salian death case: Father seeks FIR against Aaditya Thackeray and others

Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) Satish Salian, father of former celebrity manager Disha Salian, on Tuesday submitted a complaint to the Joint Commissioner of Police demanding registration of a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and others in connection with his daughter's death in 2020.

Salian visited the office of the joint commissioner of police (crime) in south Mumbai accompanied by his lawyer, days after he moved the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of his daughter and former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020.

The HC petition stated that "Disha was raped and murdered, and there was a politically-orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons".

The petition demanded the registration of an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray and transferring the probe to the CBI.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing in the first week of April.

Aaditya Thackeray had said he would respond to the allegations in court.

"I am expecting justice for my daughter," Satish Salian told reporters after submitting the written complaint to the JCP.

"I won't speak now. I am feeling dizzy," he said.

His lawyer, Nilesh Ojha, said the written complaint was submitted to the Mumbai police demanding the registration of a case against Aaditya Thackeray and others.

Ojha claimed that the then Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh was among the main masterminds in the cover-up in the case.

"As per the written complaint submitted to Joint CP, we have demanded that Param Bir Singh and the then assistant police inspector Sachin Waze should be made accused in the case along with others," he said.

"When police officers are named as accused in the application then that application itself is treated as an FIR," Ojha claimed.

The then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray misused his post to cover up the case, he claimed.

Police said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was probing the case.

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad, six days before Bollywood star Rajput allegedly committed suicide in his apartment in Bandra. PTI DC NSK NP