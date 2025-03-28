Disha Salian death case: Sena (UBT) now trying to malign her father, claims Nirupam

Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Friday alleged that the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) was maligning Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian.

Disha Salian was a former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The two died within a span of a few days in June 2020.

Addressing a news conference, Nirupam demanded that Mumbai police disclose the truth behind the closure report on Disha Salian's death.

"After murdering Disha Salian, the (Sena) UBT faction is now maligning her father Satish Salian," Nirupam claimed.

Nirupam also accused the Shiv Sena (UBT) of trying to suppress the case as Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister of the state at the time.

The former MP asked if Malvani police tried to cover up the case under Thackeray's pressure and sought re-recording of statements.

The (police's) closure report included false information to defame the Salian family, Nirupam claimed.

Aaditya Thackeray and his associates are the prime accused in Disha's murder, and now they are attacking her father's reputation, he further alleged.

Last week, Salian's father moved Bombay High Court seeking a fresh probe into the mysterious circumstances under which she was found dead in June 2020.

He also urged the HC to order the registration of a First Information Report against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, and transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Former Union minister Narayan Rane had also claimed Rajput was murdered. PTI PR BNM