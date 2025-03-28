Disha Salian was depressed due to father's misuse of money, claims police closure report

Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) The Mumbai police's closure report in the Disha Salian death case had termed it a suicide and asserted she was battling depression due to various reasons, including misuse of her money by her father, an official said on Friday.

Disha Salian was a former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 12th floor of her building in Jankalyan Nagar in north Mumbai's Malad area on June 8, 2020, as per police.

The closure report by Malvani police, which probed the incident, was submitted to a superior officer (as per rules for accidental death report) on February 4, 2021.

As part of the probe, Malvani police recorded statements of her friends and some witnesses, during which it came to light that she was depressed due to some failed projects, misunderstanding with friends and misuse of her money by her father, the official said.

The police had also recorded statements of actors with whom Disha Salian was communicating on behalf of her company, he added.

After the case got entangled in an acrimonious tussle between political parties, the Mumbai police set up a Special Investigation Team, though its report is still awaited.

Last week, her father Satish Salian moved Bombay High Court seeking a fresh probe into the mysterious circumstances under which she was found dead in June 2020.

He also urged the HC to order the registration of a First Information Report against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, and transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation. PTI DC BNM