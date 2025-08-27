Dishonest political parties turned Uttar Pradesh into a BIMARU state: CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the state was never inherently backward but “dishonest political parties” turned it into a BIMARU state through corruption, nepotism and divisive politics.

Speaking at Lok Bhavan after distributing appointment letters to 2,425 chief sevikas and 13 pharmacists selected by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, Adityanath said, “Before 2017, recruitment was marred by favouritism and corruption." "Qualified candidates suffered discrimination, and appointments were reduced to political bargaining,” he said, stressing that there is now transparency in the recruitment process.

The chief minister said that Uttar Pradesh contributed over 14 per cent to India’s economy between 1947 and 1960, but the decline began thereafter, accelerating sharply after 1990.

“By 2017, the state’s contribution fell below 8 per cent. Agriculture, infrastructure and investment lagged, and youth were forced to migrate while facing an identity crisis even outside the state. Riots and family-centric politics turned UP into a den of loot,” he said.

He said “dishonest political parties” turned it into a BIMARU state through corruption, nepotism and divisive politics.

The 'BIMARU' acronym had been used to refer to the states of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh that had lagged in terms of economic growth.

Highlighting his government’s efforts, Adityanath said young people are now getting “golden opportunities for employment” through fair recruitment.

Congratulating the new appointees, he called impartial hiring “a responsibility of the government to nurture talent and energy and not let it go to waste”.

On the Opposition's criticism over school mergers, the CM said, “The opposition has no issues, only negativity. Shifting children from dilapidated buildings and improving the pupil-teacher ratio is part of the National Education Policy.

"Empty classrooms will now host pre-primary and Bal Vatika classes, with over 5,000 centres already running successfully.” Reiterating the vision of a developed India by 2047, Adityanath said the foundation of progress begins at Anganwadi centres.

Urging newly appointed chief sevikas and pharmacists to serve with honesty, he said, “Healthy childhood builds a prosperous future. Like Yashoda nurtured Krishna, your responsibility is to protect the nation’s children.” The CM listed several achievements in women’s empowerment, noting that in the past eight years, over 40,000 women have joined the police force compared to just 10,000 between 1947 and 2017.

He also cited the recruitment of 1.56 lakh teachers -- mostly women -- and welfare schemes such as the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, under which over 26 lakh girls received Rs 25,000 each.

He pointed to improvements in health indicators, saying NFHS data shows a decline in anaemia (5.1 per cent), stunting (6.6 per cent), low weight (7.4 per cent) among women since 2017, along with infant mortality -- now at 38 -- and maternal mortality at 197.

The CM also outlined departmental reforms, including promotion of 19,424 Anganwadi workers and 3,000 assistants, upgrading 22,290 mini Anganwadi centres, and real-time monitoring through smartphones.

"The government’s intention is clear. You must deliver results that make Uttar Pradesh a strong and empowered state,” he told beneficiaries. PTI ABN RT