'Disinclined to agree to transfer request of 3 Assembly officers': Delhi speaker to chief secy

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel in a letter to Chief Secretary on Friday, expressed his unwillingness to give consent for the transfer of three officers of Assembly Secretariat.

Advertisment

The letter of the speaker followed a clarification earlier this week by the Services department of the Delhi government to the Assembly Secretariat that three officers posted there have sought transfer and submitted applications in this regard.

Goel, in his letter to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, reiterated his earlier allegations that the Assembly officers were pressured by Services department officers to divulge committee proceedings, threatening them with disciplinary action.

"I am, therefore, of the belief that the transfer applications of these three officers is a result of intimidation and coercion heaped on them through illegal and irrelevant show cause notices in Delhi Legislative Assembly matters," he wrote to the Chief Secretary.

Advertisment

The Assembly Secretariat officers, including its secretary, were issued show cause notice by the Vigilance Directorate of Delhi government in the matter of recruitment of fellows in August this year.

"As far as the transfer requests of the three officers are concerned, I am comprehensively disinclined to agree to their request, and accordingly the same may not be acceded to at this juncture," Goel said.

Since the days of the Delhi Metropolitan Council, it is an established practice and convention that no officer is posted to or posted out of the Assembly Secretariat without the consent of the Speaker, Goel said.

In a letter to Delhi assembly secretary, a deputy secretary of the Services department had said that there were requests for transfer by three officers posted as deputy secretaries in the assembly secretariat on the completion of three years at the posts held by them.

In fact, two officers were posted at the Assembly Secretariat for more than five years, said the Services department letter. PTI VIT VIT SKY SKY