Dismantling MGNREGA hurts livelihood, security of crores of poor families: Gehlot

Jaipur, Dec 30 (PTI) Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday slammed the Centre for "dismantling" the MGNREGA, which he said has been the lifeline of rural India .

This is an attack on the livelihood and security of crores of poor families across rural India, he said.

"The flagship rural employment scheme, enacted during the UPA government, under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2005, had worked as a legal protection shield and helped pull millions of families out of poverty," he said in a statement.

Gehlot, a former chief minister, said the VB-G RAM G law, which the government has passed to replace the MGNREGA, has a 60:40 fund sharing pattern between the Centre and states. This would choke the programme by placing additional financial burden on states and forcing them to step back from implementation, he said.

Suspending work during peak farming season would crush the bargaining power of labourers and compel them to work for lower wages.

"Rajasthan has remained among the leading states in providing employment under MGNREGA and the scheme has played a crucial role in strengthening the rural economy, especially benefiting rural women," he said.