Dismembered body of man found in well in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 2 (PTI) A dismembered body of a man was found in a well in Kamareddy town of Telangana on Monday, police said.

The lower body of the victim --including the legs-- stuffed in a plastic bag was found discarded in an abandoned well filled with garbage and the upper body, including torso, remains missing, they said.

The deceased is believed to be in his 30s-40s and a rag picker noticed the chopped body parts in the bag.

A murder case was registered and further investigation is on, police added. PTI VVK VVK VGN