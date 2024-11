Thane, Nov 11 (PTI) The dismembered body of an unidentified man in his 30s was found in Kalwa in Thane city, a police official said on Monday.

On Sunday, the torso was found at an isolated spot near a jogging track in Parsik Nagar, while the head was hanging from a tree nearby, the Kalwa police station official said.

"For now, we have registered an accidental death case. A probe is on covering all angles," he added. PTI COR BNM