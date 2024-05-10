Dismiss 'minority' govt in Haryana, order fresh polls under Prez rule: Cong in memo to Guv

Chandigarh, May 10 (PTI) The Congress submitted a memorandum to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya here on Friday with a demand to dismiss the "minority" BJP government in the state and order fresh elections under the President's rule.

Senior Congress leader and the party's chief whip B B Batra and deputy CLP leader Aftab Ahmed submitted the memorandum days after three Independent MLAs withdrew their support to the Nayab Singh Saini government in the state.

The Congress said that another Independent MLA, Balraj Kundu, had withdrawn support a couple of years back and was opposed to the current Haryana government.

In its memorandum, the party claimed it was crystal clear that the Haryana government was reduced to a minority in the House.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Cabinet has been summoned to meet under the chairmanship of the chief minister here on May 15, an official statement said here.

While the agenda of the cabinet meeting has not yet been announced, it comes amid fast-paced political developments that have been taking place in the state for the past few days.

The 90-member Haryana assembly at present has an effective strength of 88 with the Karnal and Rania assembly seats being vacant.

Chief Minister Saini on Friday told reporters here that his government is not in any problem.

Former chief minister M L Khattar, who was campaigning in the Karnal parliamentary constituency from where he is contesting, told reporters that the government "was, is and will remain stable".

"There is no problem at all," he said, adding, "We secured confidence vote on March 13... As far as three Independents withdrawing their support goes, still our government has majority. Many MLAs are in our contact... There is great enthusiasm among people towards the BJP. So, seeing that, these three will also repent. Not only will they repent, but some have also started to contact us saying they did a mistake." The Congress, in its memo addressed to the governor, said, "It is crystal clear that 30 (Congress) +10 (Jannayak Janta Party)+1 (INLD)+3 (Independents who withdrew support) +1 (Independent Balraj Kundu) = 45 MLAs are opposing this government which is more than the 43 MLAs now supporting the Haryana government." "This shows that this government has lost the confidence of the majority of the MLAs in the present House," it added.

Replying to reporters, Batra said that the party has no intention to form the government in the present scenario.

"We are demanding dismissal of this government and holding of fresh elections under President's rule. We will go to people and seek their mandate. We will not form a government in this scenario," he added.

The President's rule should be imposed "so that no horse-trading takes place", Batra said.

In the two-page memorandum, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has referred to the situation arising from the three Independent MLAs -- Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) -- withdrawing support to the ruling BJP in Haryana on Tuesday and announcing that they would back the Congress.

The memorandum stated that ideally, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini should resign on moral grounds "but this government is unabashedly seeking shelter under sheer technicalities or rather unconstitutionality by claiming that they have the majority".

"In view of the facts placed before you, you are requested to exercise your constitutional authority to dismiss this minority government immediately and order fresh elections under the President’s rule and uphold the democratic values," it said.

"If the Governor does not dismiss the minority government, then immediately Vidhan Sabha should be convened and the Chief Minister be directed to seek a vote of confidence on the floor of the House," the memorandum stated.

It further said that affording an opportunity to the minority government to gather support "through illegal and undemocratic methods will put technicalities above the spirit of the democratic principles".

"Your prompt action in this matter will restore the faith of the people in our democratic system and enhance the dignity of your high office," the party said in the memo.

Batra said that they handed over the memorandum to the governor's secretary as Dattatreya had left for Telangana for some work.

When asked if the Congress might contemplate moving the court, Batra said, "the governor is the constitutional head, let him first take a decision in the matter." PTI SUN VSD IJT IJT