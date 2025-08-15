Dismissed RPF cop visits house of Indore man murdered in Meghalaya; arrested for wearing uniform

Indore, Aug 15 (PTI) A 45-year-old man posing as a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer was arrested at the Indore house of transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed while honeymooning in Meghalaya allegedly by his wife and her accomplices, a case that hit national headlines, police said.

Bajranglal Jat, a resident of Churu district in Rajasthan, wearing an RPF station house officer's uniform, reached Raghuvanshi's home on Thursday evening to meet his family, Rajendra Nagar police station in charge Neeraj Birthare said.

"Suspecting foul play, Raghuvanshi's family alerted police. Our probe found Jat was an RPF constable who was dismissed from service four to five years ago for certain irregularities. Jat claimed he had met Raghuvanshi about 10 years ago at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and had come to visit his kin after getting to know about the murder," Birthare said.

"We have learnt that Jat, following his dismissal, has been under stress and roams around wearing an RPF uniform. He was arrested under section 205 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for wearing a police uniform with intent to commit fraud and other offences," the official said.

Raghuvanshi went missing on May 23 during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. His body was found on June 2 in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area, also known as Cherrapunji, in East Khasi Hills district.

Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam, her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, and six others in connection were arrested for allegedly murdering him. PTI HWP LAL BNM