Disparate alliances at local levels not new, says Congress leader after Ambernath BJP experiment fails

Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) The suspension of 12 Congress councillors of the Ambernath municipal council after they joined hands with the BJP could have been avoided had they made a tacit understanding instead of forming a separate group, senior Congress leader Shivajirao Moghe said on Saturday.

He said the councillors should have secured permission from the state congress president and then made a “tacit understanding” to ensure the local body functions in a larger public interest.

After the December 20 local body polls, the local unit of the BJP joined hands with its arch-rival, Congress, under the banner of 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi' (AVA) to gain power in the municipal council, sidelining ally, Shiv Sena, which had emerged as the single largest party. The Aghadi also included Ajit Pawar-led NCP, another BJP ally in the state government.

Left red-faced after the unforeseen tie-up, the Congress on Wednesday suspended its 12 councillors and a block president.

On Friday, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the NCP, headed by Ajit Pawar, along with one independent member, formed a group to stake a claim to rule the Ambernath local body by keeping the BJP away from power.

Moghe, a former minister, said alliances with ideological opponents at the local levels are not new, and they are stitched to ensure that elected bodies function in the interest of the people. He recalled the Congress's tie-up with the BJP in Yavatmal after the 2017 Zilla Parishad elections.

"The situation was such that without the Congress’s support, the election of the ZP president wasn't possible," he recalled.

Moghe emphasised that gram panchayat or zilla parishad elections are for the grassroots cadre and their views and opinions cannot be disregarded.

He said Congress had an offer from Shiv Sena (undivided) as well, but the saffron party was not ready to give Congress any share in power.

The BJP, on the other hand, agreed to give Congress two-and-a- half years of the ZP president's post. The first half was taken by the BJP.

"Our support to the BJP was only for decisions taken for the welfare of people and the Yavatmal district. There was nothing in writing. In 2019, our alliance broke after the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi at the state level, and Congress decided to support the Shiv Sena (undivided) for the ZP president's post for the remaining two and a half years," Moghe said.

He recalled that then state Congress president Ashok Chavan wasn't willing to ally with the BJP in Yavatmal, but later allowed the local Congress to proceed to enable the ZP to function.

"It was unavoidable, and a decision needed to be taken in the larger interests," Moghe said.

Referring to political developments in the Ambernath municipal council, Moghe said the 12 councillors forming a separate group with the BJP in the absence of state leadership's permission was wrong. PTI MR NSK