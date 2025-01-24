Disparity in representation of backward castes in administrative postings in Ayodhya: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Jan 24 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged a glaring disparity in the representation of backward castes, Dalits and minorities in the administrative postings in Ayodhya.

Sharing a chart on X that highlights the alleged under-representation, Yadav targeted the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for "discrimination in governance".

"Under the BJP's rule, the inverse arithmetic of bias prevails. Despite the PDA (a combination of backward castes, Dalits and minorities) making up 90 per cent of the population, their share in Ayodhya's administrative appointments is around 20 per cent. Meanwhile, communities that form only 10 per cent dominate 80 per cent of the posts," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a post on X.

The graph shows 13 administrative postings in Ayodhya, of which only three have been given to members of the PDA communities.

Yadav has coined the term "PDA" to describe the political coalition of "Picchde (backward)", Dalits and "Alpsankhyak (minorities)" communities.

Yadav concluded his post with a pointed remark, saying, "Nothing more needs to be said." This criticism comes ahead of the February 5 Milkipur Assembly bypoll in Ayodhya district (Faizabad parliamentary constituency).

The SP has increasingly highlighted caste representation and empowerment, positioning itself against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) governance model. Yadav has on previous occasions also alleged a similar bias in administrative postings in the state.

Responding to reporters' queries in Lucknow on Wednesday about the Milkipur bypoll, the SP chief accused the BJP of misusing the administrative machinery.

"The district magistrate and superintendent of police are working at the behest of Lucknow. The public wants a fair election and if that happens, the SP will achieve a historic win. The BJP is attempting to rig the election using police and officials," he had said.

Yadav had also slammed the "growing practice of using officials to influence elections", saying, "This tradition is wrong for democracy." Later, in a statement issued by the SP, Yadav said, "The BJP is the biggest land mafia. BJP people are occupying land. The government is forcibly acquiring the land of the poor and farmers at low prices and selling them to BJP people." "This government has not done any work in the interest of people. Every section of the society is troubled by inflation, unemployment and corruption. Farmers, youngsters and women are distressed. The chief minister has nothing to say to the public. The chief minister has nothing except lies and rhetoric. Hatred and negative politics are the identity of the chief minister. He is afraid of the PDA. He hates the officers and employees of the PDA," Yadav was quoted as saying in the statement.

He also said farmers across the state, including in Ayodhya, are suffering due to the BJP's land-grabbing policy.

"The BJP government gives protection to criminals and mafia dons. Criminals are openly oppressing the poor under the protection of the government. The BJP government is anti-development and anti-PDA. It discriminates against PDA. PDA is being harassed everywhere. Officers and employees are being harassed in every way," he said. PTI KIS NAV RC