Displaced Kashmiri Pandits to celebrate Navreh in Jammu with vow to observe it in Kashmir next year

Jammu, Mar 26 (PTI) The displaced Kashmiri Pandits will celebrate Navreh Mahotsav 2025 in Jammu by taking a pledge to celebrate the new year in the Kashmir valley next year.

Kashmiri Pandits observe their New Year on the first day of the bright half of the month of Chaitra (March–April), calling it Navreh. This year, it falls on March 30.

Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra has announced the commencement of the Mahotsav, a three-day event celebrating Kashmiri Pandits’ heritage and connection to Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesperson said.

The Mahotsav will be held from March 29 to March 31, with a grand finale on April 1 at Abhinav Theatre in Jammu. This year's Mahotsav marks the 36th anniversary of the community's exodus, reaffirming their enduring spirit and aspiration to return to their homeland, he said.

The festival will be structured around three key themes — Tyaag divas, a day of sacrifice on March 29, dedicated to honouring Pandit Shreya Bhat, a renowned physician of ancient times. It is followed by Sankalp divas — day of resolve on March 30, when the community will collectively pledge to celebrate the new year in the Valley next year and Shaurya divas — day of valour on March 31, commemorating the achievements of Kashmiri king Samrat Lalitaditya Muktapida of the Karkota dynasty.

The Mahotsav will feature a series of community-led events and celebrate migrant settlements in the Kashmir region. "Despite 35 years in exile, the community remains resolute, fueled by the spirit of Navreh. The Kendra calls upon all community members to actively engage and support this commemorative event," he added.

Online essays and short video competitions have also been included to engage the younger generation, focusing on the inspiring lives and contributions of Pandit Shreya Bhat and Samrat Lalitaditya, he said.

A keynote address by the chief guest and cultural performances will mark the closing ceremony on April 1, 2025.