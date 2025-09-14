Display of communal harmony: Hindus perform pregnancy ceremony for Muslim woman

Mandya (Karnataka), Sep 14 (PTI) In a display of communal harmony, Hindu women in Mandya's Krishnaraja Pete town have performed a 'Seemanta Samskara' ritual for a pregnant Muslim woman.

Seemanta Samskara, a traditional Hindu baby shower ceremony, which is also called 'Godh Bharai' in north India to bless the expectant mother and unborn child.

This initiative is seen as a relief in the midst of communal strife in Maddur town in Mandya district and some other parts of the state during Ganesha immersion processions.

The ceremony was organised during the annual meeting of the town's Graduates Credit Co-operative Society on Saturday.

Hindu women performed the Seemanta ceremony as per Hindu customs for Nagma Bhanu, a staff member of the society.

The gesture has been widely appreciated by the public as a symbol of communal unity and mutual respect. PTI COR GMS ADB