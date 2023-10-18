Display of saffron flags on shops in Karnataka: Case filed against Hindu activists

Mangaluru, Oct 18 (PTI) The Mangaluru city police have registered a case against Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell and his associates for allegedly indulging in communally divisive activities near Sri Mangaladevi temple here.

Advertisment

Pumpwell, along with a group of followers, had allegedly placed saffron flags at the shops owned by members of the Hindu community situated in the vicinity of the temple during the Dasara celebrations on Tuesday.

He also made a press statement urging the Hindu community to exclusively patronise shops owned and operated by fellow Hindus for their essential needs. These actions and statements have the potential to incite religious enmity, police said.

The case was registered at the Mangaluru South police station. The charges include causing communal disharmony and promoting divisive behaviour on religious grounds, sources said.

Advertisment

Mangaluru city police commissioner Anupam Agarwal, in a statement here on Wednesday, emphasised the police department's commitment to maintaining peace and security within the city.

Meanwhile, the joint forum of secular parties and organisations of Dakshina Kannada condemned the VHP call and said the right-wing outfit is dividing people by giving a call to boycott traders of other faiths.

Forum general secretary and DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla said people of all faiths have joined the Navaratri celebrations of Mangaladevi temple for centuries. PTI MVG MVG KH