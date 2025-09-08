Dispose of child trafficking cases within six months: Uttarakhand High Court to trial courts

Nainital, Sep 8 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has directed all trial courts in the state to ensure the disposal of pending child trafficking cases within six months.

A circular to this effect has been issued by the High Court's Registrar General, Yogesh Kumar Gupta, to all district and sessions judges.

The circular has even suggested day-to-day hearings in such cases, if necessary, to ensure their speedy disposal.

It cites the Supreme Court's order dated April 15, 2025, in the case of Pinky versus State of Uttar Pradesh, in which the apex court made it clear that no laxity will be tolerated in sensitive matters such as child trafficking.

The court also warned that failure to comply with the directions would invite contempt proceedings against the officials concerned.

The High Court has directed that this order be communicated to every judicial officer so that speedy justice can be ensured in child trafficking cases.