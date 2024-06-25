Disproportionate assets case against ex-corporator, 4 kin in Thane

Thane, Jun 25 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against a former corporator and four of his family members in Maharashtra's Thane districts for having Rs 2.14 crore assets allegedly disproportionate to their known sources of income, the ACB said on Tuesday.

The Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted an inquiry into the 64-year-old man's income during his tenure as a corporator of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation between 1985 and October 2021.

It was found the man and his family members had acquired unaccounted wealth amounting to Rs 2,14,33,734, Thane ACB inspector Swapnil Juikar said in a release.

It is suspected the former corporator and his family misused his position to acquire these assets through illegal means, the ACB said.

Based on a complaint by the ACB, the Bhiwandi Town police on Monday registered the FIR against the former corporator, his wife and three children under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the release said. PTI COR GK