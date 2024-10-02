Disproportionate assets case against IAS officer: ACB carries out raids in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 2 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday carried out search operations in multiple locations of Rajasthan in a case of disproportionate assets against Kota Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Vijay, officials said.

Shortly after the search operation began, the Rajasthan government removed the promotee IAS officer from the post and put him under 'Awaiting Posting Order' status.

A senior official of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) said there were complaints against the officer that he possesses assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

After listing of the properties and calculation of value, it was found that it was a case of disproportionate assets following which an FIR was registered on Tuesday and a search warrant was obtained from the court.

The search began on Tuesday morning at multiple locations in Kota, Jaipur and Dausa, which is continuing and expected to conclude by evening, the official said.

Vijay, a promotee IAS officer, took over charge as Kota Divisional Commissioner last week. He had earlier served as district collector of Baran and Balotra.

The department of personnel (DoP) of the state government issued the order to put him under APO status till further orders.

Additional charge of the post of divisional commissioner was given to Kota collector Dr Ravindra Goswami.