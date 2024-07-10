Disproportionate assets case against PWD engineer, wife

Beed (Maharashtra), Jul 10 (PTI) The Beed police have registered a case against a 51-year-old PWD engineer and his wife for allegedly having over 200 per cent excess wealth than their known sources of income, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

The ACB in 2022 caught the man, then an executive engineer in the Public Works Department (PWD) at Ambajogai in Maharashtra's Beed district, while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a person, the anti-graft agency said in a release issued on Tuesday.

A search of his house subsequently led to the recovery of lakhs of rupees, it said.

The ACB during further probe found that he acquired assets of Rs 3,02,64,141, other than his known sources of income between September 1, 2010 and June 22, 2022, the release said.

Based on the ACB's complaint, the Ambajogai police on Tuesday registered a case under relevant provisions against the engineer, currently working on the same post in Mumbai, and his wife, it added. PTI COR GK