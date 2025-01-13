Advertisment
National

Disproportionate assets case: Got sanctions to prosecute Satyendar Jain, CBI tells court

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The CBI on Monday informed a Delhi court that it had obtained requisite sanctions to prosecute AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a disproportionate assets' case.

Advertisment

The central probe agency made the submission before special judge Jitendra Singh, who posted the hearing on January 22.

The judge observed a supplementary chargesheet was filed against Jain in the case on January 4.

It was alleged by the CBI that the minister, while functioning as a public servant, amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the extent of approximately Rs 1.62 crore between February 14, 2015 and May 31, 2017. PTI UK AMK

Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe