Disproportionate assets case: Got sanctions to prosecute Satyendar Jain, CBI tells court

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The CBI on Monday informed a Delhi court that it had obtained requisite sanctions to prosecute AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a disproportionate assets' case.

Advertisment

The central probe agency made the submission before special judge Jitendra Singh, who posted the hearing on January 22.

The judge observed a supplementary chargesheet was filed against Jain in the case on January 4.

It was alleged by the CBI that the minister, while functioning as a public servant, amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the extent of approximately Rs 1.62 crore between February 14, 2015 and May 31, 2017. PTI UK AMK