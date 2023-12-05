Disproportionate assets cases: Lokayukta raids at 70 locations

Bengaluru, Dec 5 (PTI) Lokayukta sleuths on Tuesday carried out searches against 13 government officers at more than 70 location across Karnataka in connection with disproportionate assets cases.

Advertisment

Lokayukta sources said huge amount of cash, jewellery, incriminating documents related to investments, plush houses and high end vehicles have been seized during the searches.

"The raids are happening against 13 officials. Searches are going on in more than 70 locations," Lokayukta Inspector General of Police Dr A Subramanyeahwara Rao told PTI.

He said three of the officials are posted in Bengaluru. PTI GMS NSD DV DV