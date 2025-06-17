Disproportionate assets found in raids at Indore civic officer's premises

Indore, Jun 17 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) raided the premises of Indore Municipal Corporation's garden officer on Tuesday and recovered assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, a police official said.

The action was taken following a complaint against garden officer Chetan Patil of corruption in the purchase of plants of Rs 4 crore and other matters, Superintendent of Police (EOW) RS Yadav told reporters.

The raids were conducted at Patil's home and office.

"So far, movable and immovable assets of Patil and his family members with an estimated value of Rs 1.84 crore have been found, which are much more than their legal income," the official said.

The assets of Patil and his family include two plots, a three-storey house, Rs 1.14 lakh cash and jewellery valued at Rs 20 lakh, while about Rs 40 lakh are deposited in their bank accounts, he said.

The official said Patil has also invested Rs 25 lakh in 18 insurance schemes in the name of his wife and children.

"Patil had joined the municipal corporation as a muster worker (temporary employee). According to initial information, he earned Rs 15 lakh to 17 lakh as salary in more than 20 years of the government service," Yadav said.

He said Patil's office in the municipal corporation has been sealed and documents found there are being scrutinised.

A case has been registered against Patil under relevant provisions of the anti-corruption Act and a detailed assessment of properties found in the raids is underway, the EOW official added. PTI HWP MAS GK