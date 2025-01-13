Disproportionate assets: Got sanctions from Delhi LG to prosecute Satyendar Jain, CBI tells court

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The CBI on Monday informed a special court it has obtained requisite sanctions from Delhi LG to prosecute AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a disproportionate assets' case.

The central bureau of investigation (CBI) informed special judge Jitendra Singh, who posted the matter on January 22, observing a supplementary chargesheet was filed against Jain in the case on January 3.

"Today, a sanction dated December 31, 2024 for prosecution of Satyendra Jain under Section 19 of the POC (Prevention of Corruption) Act, has been filed by the IO (investigating officer). The same is taken on record... Be listed for consideration on January 22, 2025," the court said.

In November 2024, the CBI in a status report said the file seeking sanction to file the supplementary chargesheet was sent to the offices of the chief secretary and the Lieutenant Governor (LG).

The court had noted the CBI's sanction request and asked it to "personally monitor the matter" for the completion of the process in reasonable time.

Observing the agency did not maintain the case diary according to the rules, the judge sought a status report from the CBI's deputy inspector general concerned on November 5, 2024.

The judge was informed by the central probe agency that the investigation in the case was complete and the file was sent to the appropriate authority for approval.

The CBI alleged Jain, while discharging his duties as a public servant, amassed approximately Rs 1.62 crore worth of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income between February 14, 2015 and May 31, 2017. PTI UK AMK