Dispute between Takht Sri Patna Sahib Management Committee, Giani Gauhar resolved

Amritsar, Aug 18 (PTI) The long-standing dispute between the Takht Patna Sahib Management Committee and former Jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh Gauhar has now been resolved with mutual dialogue.

In this regard, a resolution was reached in accordance with the directives issued on July 14 by the five 'Singh Sahiban' from Akal Takht Amritsar, according to a statement.

Officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, said the 'Panj Piaras' of Takht Patna Sahib, the management committee and former Jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh Gauhar deserve compliments for adhering to the supremacy of the Akal Takht and demonstrating mutual understanding and Panthic unity by following its directives.

He emphasised that given the challenges facing the Sikh community, the present time calls for consolidating Sikh strength and reinforcing Sikh institutions in the spirit of Panthic solidarity.

Providing details of the issue, the president of the Takht Patna Sahib Management Committee, Jagjot Singh, said that in 2022, the then president, Avtar Singh Hit, had for certain reasons barred Jathedar Ranjit Singh Gauhar from service.

Following this, Gauhar filed a case against the management committee.

Later, the five 'Singh Sahiban', including Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib, directed that Giani Ranjit Singh Gauhar withdraw all cases and that the management committee pay him his pending dues.

Jagjot Singh said according to Akal Takht Sahib's directives, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member from Maharashtra Gurwinder Singh Bawa and Jasbir Singh Dham from Mumbai played a key role in mediating between both sides.

On Sunday, after the management committee paid the pending dues to Giani Ranjit Singh Gauhar, he was respectfully honoured with a Siropao (robe of honour) by the 'Panj Piara Sahiban' of Takht Sri Patna Sahib and given a dignified farewell.

He confirmed that with this, the dispute that persisted for the last three years has been completely resolved.

Jagjot Singh expressed special gratitude to Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj for his efforts in bringing this matter to an amicable conclusion.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has expressed satisfaction over the resolution of the dispute between the Takht Patna Sahib Management Committee and former Jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh Gauhar, terming it a positive step for Panthic institutions. PTI JMS CHS KSS KSS