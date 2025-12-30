Dispute over 'dog bite' escalates into neighbourhood scuffle in Delhi; case registered

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) A dispute over an alleged dog bite escalated into a scuffle between neighbours in Delhi's Shahdara, prompting police to register a case in this connection, an official said on Tuesday.

A PCR call was received at 11.03 pm on the intervening night of December 29 and 30 regarding a dog bite incident in Geeta area, he said.

The caller, Rizwan alias Raju (40), alleged that he had confronted his neighbour, Neelam Singhal, after her pet dog bit his househelp, Sarthak Negi. Following this, an argument broke out between the two, police said.

Police said the confrontation escalated when Singhal allegedly called several of her acquaintances, leading to a fresh quarrel between the two parties.

Singhal (36) claimed that she, her 17-year-old daughter and three of her acquaintances -- Kartik (21), Rishi Sharma (24) and Aditya (22) -- sustained injuries during the altercation.

She also alleged that her pet dog faced mistreatment at the hands of her neighbour.

On the other hand, Rizwan, Sarthak Negi (27) and another man, Shahid (36), also claimed they were injured by the other party, police said.

However, police said no visible injuries were found on either side. Both parties were sent for medical examination and further legal action is being taken accordingly.

A case has been registered under sections 74 (assault to woman with intent to outrage modesty), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 325 (killing or maiming an animal) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the BNS, along with provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, on the complaint of Neelam Singhal against Rizwan and others, police said.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident has surfaced on social media showing members of both sides allegedly involved in a scuffle, with some individuals seen wielding sticks, police said.

The situation in the area is currently under control and further investigation is underway, police added.