Dispute over drain: 55-year-old man beaten to death in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by three people on Monday during a confrontation over a drainage issue in a village in this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said.

The incident took place in Tisang village located within the Jansath police station limits, they added.

An FIR has been lodged against Satender, his son Kapil and daughter Sidhi in connection with the incident, and the accused are absconding, Circle Officer Yatendra Singh Nagar told PTI, adding that police teams are conducting searches to nab them.

The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway.

According to a complaint filed by the deceased's son, Ankur, the accused attacked Rajkumar Saini (55) with sticks and iron rods over a dispute related to a drain outside his house.

The altercation escalated, leading to a fatal assault on Saini, the complainant said. PTI COR ABN RC