Dispute over Holi revelry leads to stone-pelting in UP village; 11 injured, 20 detained

Shahjahanpur (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) Tension prevailed in a village here on Thursday, with 11 people getting injured in stone-pelting that followed a dispute during Holi revelry a day before, a police official said.

Twenty people -- 10 Hindus and 10 Muslims -- were detained in connection with the incident that took place at Mau Rasulpur village in Allahganj area, he said.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that the situation was brought under control.

Police personnel have been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, he said.

Dwivedi said people from the Hindu community were playing Holi on Wednesday, when they allegedly threw colour at a Muslim man, over which a dispute broke out between the two sides.

Police, who were informed about the altercation, reached the spot, pacified both sides and sent them home.

On Thursday, some Muslim men started an argument over the issue with the other side. As they were talking to resolve the issue, the situation escalated, following which both sides pelted stones at each other.

Eleven people were injured in the incident and were admitted to the hospital by the police.

Based on the complaint filed by a local, Divyanshu, a case has been registered under serious sections against Zayed Ali, Shaheen Ali, Aqeel Ahmed, Azim, Sohail, Amir, Mahku, Hasrath and 100 unidentified people of the same village, SP Dwivedi said.

Of these, Aqeel Ahmed, Zaid Ali, Aamir, Mahku, Azeem and Hasrath have been detained, he said. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK