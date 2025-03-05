Dispute over mosque construction in Delhi's Brahmpuri, police step up vigilance

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) A dispute over the expansion of a mosque in the Brahmpuri area of Northeast Delhi has led to heightened police vigilance, officials said on Tuesday night.

The controversy arose over the construction of a new entrance to the Al Mateen Masjid in Gali Number 12, police said in a statement.

Construction was initially halted in November 2023 following a complaint but it resumed in February 2025 after the mosque's trustees secured approval from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in November 2024, the statement said.

However, concerns led to another complaint on February 13, alleging unauthorised construction, it added.

Police said the Al Mateen Welfare Society had obtained the required permissions but some residents opposed the new gate as a response to which the mosque's managing body agreed to stop the construction.

On February 18, the MCD issued a show cause and work stop notice, halting construction again, the police said.

On March 3, police received another complaint from 21 residents alleging stone-pelting on the night of March 2-3. However, an inquiry, including CCTV footage analysis, found no evidence of the incident, the statement said.

According to the statement, given the sensitivity of the issue, police have intensified patrolling in the area to maintain peace.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Seelampur and Station House Officer (SHO) New Usmanpur visited the locality and interacted with residents, but no formal complaints were made, police added.

No PCR call regarding the alleged incident was received, police said.