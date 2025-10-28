Dispute over PM SHRI will not impact governance, says Kerala Minister Anil

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 28 (PTI) Senior CPI leader and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil said on Tuesday that the stalemate within the ruling LDF in Kerala over signing the Centre's PM SHRI school scheme would not affect its governance.

He said both the CPI and the CPI(M), the key coalition partners in the LDF, are the ones who uphold the Left policy.

The Left policy would succeed, he said when reporters asked about the ongoing rift between the two Left parties over the state General Education Department's recent signing of the PM SHRI scheme without discussing it in the Cabinet.

"The ongoing issues will not impact the governance. Things have not reached that level. It will not affect the administration at any cost," Anil said.

When reporters continued to raise questions, the minister said as of now, the CPI has not taken any step in connection with the administration.

"I cannot say at the moment whether the CPI ministers will attend the Cabinet meeting. Party secretary will tell about such things. We are the ones who obey party decisions without any fail," the minister added.

The Civil Supplies minister's remarks came amidst media reports that the CPI ministers, who raised strong objection against Kerala's joining of the PM SHRI scheme, may skip the weekly Cabinet meeting as a mark of protest.

Talks between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam held in Alappuzha on Monday had failed to resolve the dispute over the PM SHRI schools scheme.

After the meeting, Viswam had told reporters that, "The issue we raised has not been resolved. We held talks with the CM, and it was very cordial. But no solution was found to the issues. So our concern remains. The next step will be informed later." When asked whether the CPI ministers would stay away from the next Cabinet meeting, Viswam said the decision would be announced by the party leadership at the appropriate time.

The Left parties have opposed the union government's National Education Policy (NEP) and the PM SHRI scheme since their introduction, alleging that they are part of the RSS's larger agenda to influence the education system.

The CPI's main contention is that the state government signed the MoU without any discussion in the Cabinet and that the party learned about it only through media reports.

However, state Education Minister V Sivankutty maintained that the MoU was signed to avail the Centre's education funds and assured that there would be no changes to the state's school curriculum. PTI LGK KH