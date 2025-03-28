Dispute over video recording at family event in UP's Bulandshahr; five detained

Bulandshahr, Mar 27 (PTI) A dispute broke out between two groups over video recording at a family event in Kaurali village in this district, police said on Thursday.

A case has been registered following a complaint from the affected party and five people have been detained, they said.

The incident took place during a 'Kuan Pujan' (a traditional ceremony celebrating the birth of a child) on Wednesday evening where a family had organized a DJ and dance event.

The dispute allegedly began when members of another group started recording videos of the dancing despite objections from the hosts, according to police.

"It was my grandson's 'Kuan Pujan' ceremony and our family members were dancing. The other group started recording videos and they refused to stop despite our objections. They then attacked our family members," said Ranpal, the child's grandfather.

"My nephew's 'Kuan Pujan' was being celebrated. Our family was dancing and the accused party started recording. My brothers asked them to stop, but they ignored the request," said another family member Neha.

Sikandrabad Circle Officer Purnima Singh said that "a dispute broke out between two groups in Kaurali village during a family event on Wednesday over dancing to the DJ." "Based on the complaint from the affected party, a case has been registered under relevant sections and five individuals have been taken into custody. Further legal action is underway," she added. PTI COR KIS AS AS