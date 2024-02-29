Disqualification of MLAs could have been avoided: Himachal Cong chief

Shimla, Feb 29 (PTI) Hours after Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Thursday disqualified six Congress MLAs, state unit chief Pratibha Singh said it could have been avoided had the grievances of rebel MLAs been redressed.

Pratibha Singh, mother of Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, said that the disqualification of MLAs could affect the Congress' performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Talking to reporters here, she said that the disgruntled MLAs were giving vent to their annoyance for the past more than a year but no effort was made to work out a solution.

Pratibha Singh had been repeatedly pressing for rewarding the dedicated leaders of the organisation, who worked hard for the victory of the party.

She had earlier said that party leaders and MLAs are unhappy as their concerns were not being addressed.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur held Congress responsible for the present political crisis in the hill state.

Talking to reporters here, he said that Congress MLAs and senior leaders were suffocated and had expressed their pain inside the House as well as at public platforms. Even the Congress' central observers have just given assurance and not resolved the issue, he said.

Division of vote was not allowed on cut motions as the ruling Congress had lost majority in the assembly and 15 BJP MLAs were suspended from the House to pass the budget, Thakur said and added that the Congress is out of the heart of the general public.

Earlier in the morning, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a breakfast meeting with party MLAs in the presence of Congress' central observers Bhupinder Singh Hooda and DK Shivakumar.

Shivakumar told PTI that "we are hearing all the MLAs and there is no problem with the government".

Just before the meeting, Harish Janartha, party MLA from Shimla Urban seat, said."It is just a get together and let us see what happens in the meeting", said While the observers would give their report to the Congress high command, another MLA said, "All is well".

What transpired at the meeting and how many MLAs were present could not be ascertained. PTI BPL KVK KVK