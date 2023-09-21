Disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs: Speaker's decision will be as per law, says BJP's Bawankule

Pune, Sep 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday said Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's decision on the disqualification pleas against some Shiv Sena MLAs will be unbiased and will adhere to the law.

Advertisment

Asked whether the BJP had a "plan B" in case the MLAs, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, are disqualified and if names like Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Union minister Nitin Gadkari were being discussed for the top post, he said he had no such information.

"I am confident Narwekar, who is a legal expert, will take a decision in accordance with the law. His decision will not be biased and will be within the rules of the House," the state BJP chief told reporters.

Speaking to reporters on board the luxury Deccan Odyssey train earlier in the day, Narwekar emphasised the decision he will take will be constitutional.

Advertisment

"Regarding the disqualification pleas, I can only say I won't delay it nor will there be any kind of hurry that could result in miscarriage of justice," he said.

The Shiv Sena split in June last year after a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde, who went on to become chief minister with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

However, the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction filed pleas seeking the disqualification of several MLAs, including Shinde, under anti-defection laws.

Advertisment

The Supreme Court had, on May 11, directed the Assembly speaker to decide on the disqualification pleas within a reasonable time.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has been claiming Narwekar was deliberately delaying in arriving at a decision on the disqualification pleas.

Asked about Narwekar's trip to Delhi, Bawankule said he did not know if the visit was in connection with the disqualification issue.

Incidentally, speaking to reporters on board the Deccan Odyssey earlier in the day, Narwekar had said his visit to Delhi was pre-planned in order to take part in some meetings.

Asked about the absence of President Droupadi Murmu from the event that saw inauguration of the new Parliament earlier this week, Bawankule said Prime Minister Narendra Modi does all work in accordance with the tradition and rules of Parliament. PTI SPK BNM BNM