Disqualification pleas: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Prabhu cross-examined

Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and party's chief whip Sunil Prabhu was cross-examined on Tuesday in the case related to disqualification of MLAs of the undivided Shiv Sena.

Prabhu was cross-examined by the lawyers representing the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Talking to reporters after the hearing at the state legislature here, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab said the cross-examination will continue on Wednesday.

"Cross examination of Sunil Prabhu took place today. He gave appropriate answers to all the questions," Parab said.

Prabhu had demanded that his statement be recorded in Marathi. He also sought an official translator who could record his statement after alleging that it was not being done correctly, Parab said.

"We felt that many questions were not needed and there was a delaying tactic. They have to give judgment by December 31. There is a possibility that they could seek further time and we don't want to give that," Parab added.

The Supreme Court last month directed Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar to give the judgment on disqualification of rebel Sena MLAs by December 31.

The apex court had come down hard on the speaker over the delay in deciding the pleas filed by the Uddhav Thackeray faction for disqualification of CM Shinde and several MLAs loyal to him, saying the speaker cannot defeat the orders of the top court.

Similar disqualification petitions have also been filed by the Shinde bloc against lawmakers owing allegiance to Thackeray.

On September 18, the top court directed the speaker to spell out the timeline for adjudication of the disqualification petitions against Shinde and Shiv Sena MLAs owing allegiance to him who had tied up with the BJP to form a new government in June 2022.

The Thackeray faction moved the apex court seeking direction to the state assembly speaker to expeditiously adjudicate the disqualification petitions in a time-bound manner. The plea by Sunil Prabhu alleged that the speaker was deliberately delaying the adjudication despite the verdict of the apex court.

The Shiv Sena suffered a split when a group of MLAs led by Shinde revolted against the party leadership and joined hands with the BJP to form the government. The revolt led to the collapse of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by Thackeray. Shinde later took over as chief minister. PTI PR NP