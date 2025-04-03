Disqualification row: SC reserves verdict on pleas alleging delay by Telangana Assembly speaker

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on pleas raising the issue of alleged delay by the Telangana Assembly speaker in deciding on petitions seeking disqualification of some BRS MLAs who had defected to the Congress.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih reserved the verdict after hearing submissions from the parties.

While one of the pleas has challenged the November 2024 order of the Telangana High Court in a matter concerning petitions seeking the disqualification of three BRS MLAs, another petition relates to the remaining seven legislators who defected.

A division bench of the high court in November last year said the Assembly speaker must decide the disqualification petitions against the three MLAs within a "reasonable time".

The division bench's verdict came on the appeals against the September 9, 2024, order of a single judge.

The single judge had directed the secretary of the Telangana Assembly to place the petition seeking the disqualifications before the speaker for fixing a schedule of hearing within four weeks. PTI ABA ARI