Disqualified Congress MLAs threaten to 'expose' CM Sukhu

Hamirpur/Shimla, Mar 16 (PTI) The six disqualified Congress MLAs in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday said they will file a defamation case against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and threatened to "expose" him.

Advertisment

In a joint statement, the six disqualified Congress MLAs and three Independent lawmakers said they have decided to file a defamation case against Sukhu and the chief minister will be liable to prove the allegations he has made against them.

The six Congress MLAs, who had abstained from voting on a cut motion and finance bill (Budget) in the assembly, were disqualified for defying a party whip to be present in the House and vote in favour of the government.

Disqualified Congress MLAs Rajendra Rana, Ravi Thakur, Sudhir Sharma, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Chetanya Sharma and Devinder Kumar Bhutto and Independent lawmakers KL Thakur, Hoshiyar Singh and Ashish Sharma said they will tell the public how they were humiliated during the past 14 months and development works in their constituencies stopped.

They alleged that Sukhu has become nervous as power is slipping out of his hands and he is fearful that his "deeds" will be exposed if he loses power.

They also said the government shut the doors on unemployed youngsters, the Congress manifesto was thrown into the dustbin and "favourites" are being rewarded even during an acute financial crisis. PTI COR BPL SZM