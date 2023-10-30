Disrespect to national anthem case: Mumbai court dismisses complaint against Mamata Banerjee

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) A court here on Monday dismissed the complaint against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly showing disrespect to the national anthem at an event here in 2021, citing that "no offence is made out".

Vivekanand Gupta, a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Mumbai unit, had approached the magistrate court with a complaint, alleging that Banerjee did not stand when the national anthem was played at the event during her visit to Mumbai in December 2021.

Gupta had accused Banerjee of disrespecting the national anthem and demanded that an FIR be registered against her under provisions of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act.

The complaint was dismissed by Metropolitan Magistrate (Mazgaon court) P I Mokashi. The detailed order was not available yet.

According to a lawyer, who attended the hearing on Monday, the court while dismissing the complaint said, “no offence was made out” against Banerjee. PTI AVI ARU