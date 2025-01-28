Disrespecting Sanatan has been part of Congress' legacy: Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, Jan 28 (PTI) Himachal BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday lambasted All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks on saffron party leaders taking a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj. Thakur said that disrespecting Sanatan Dharma has been a part of Congress's legacy and nature.

Kharge on Monday claimed that BJP leaders were competing with each other to take a dip at the Sangam for the cameras and asked if their act would help eradicate poverty in the country.

In a statement, the Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh said, "From ground-level leaders to the national president, Congress never misses an opportunity to insult Sanatan Dharma. Congress leaders constantly reject even basic facts and logic when it comes to opposing Sanatan." Taking a jibe at Congress, Thakur said that Congress’ frustration is evident due to being rejected by the people of the country. He added that now, Congress’ national president is once again on the path of insulting Sanatan.

He questioned why Congress leaders are ignoring the country's progress. "If they cannot see the world’s highest rail bridge and the majestic views of the Vande Bharat train crossing the Chenab Bridge, can they not see the daily launch of projects worth thousands of crores? Despite India's fourfold development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress remains ignorant," said the Leader of Opposition.

He further stated that the Maha Kumbh, occurring after 144 years, has attracted millions of people from across the world, including industrialists and top business figures, who are participating in and promoting the event.

He said that Congress leaders are failing to see the benefits of the Maha Kumbh, which result from their weak economic understanding or narrow-minded thinking.

"The same narrative was previously pushed by Congress against the Ram Mandir and other temples, but statistics showed how these temples contributed to the development of cities, districts, and states, and generated revenue," said Thakur.

BJP State President Dr Rajeev Bindal also stated that Congress leaders never miss an opportunity to insult the Hindu community.

He said that the sacred rivers of India -- like the Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada, Sindhu, Kaveri, Krishna, and Brahmaputra -- are part of the nation's cultural heritage, with the Maha Kumbh being a centuries-old tradition.

He also criticised Congress leader and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi, stating that he is trying to divide the nation based on caste and religion in pursuit of votes. PTI/COR ARD ARD