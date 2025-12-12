Disrupt terror financing in J-K, counter radicalisation attempts: L-G to police

Srinagar, Dec 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday directed police to disrupt terror financing pipeline in the Union territory, and effectively counter radicalisation attempts by separatist elements.

The lieutenant governor (L-G) met the families of those killed in last month's accidental blast in Nowgam police station and handed over appointment letters on compassionate grounds, an official spokesman said.

Referring to the busting of the "white collar" terror module involving doctors last month, Sinha said the whole country is proud of Jammu and Kashmir Police for stopping terror in its tracks by unearthing and dismantling the network.

The spokesman said Sinha appreciated the police's meticulous investigation and multi-faceted effort to detect, disrupt and prevent terrorist acts.

The L-G also directed senior officials to identify and disrupt terror financing and counter radicalisation attempts by separatist forces, the spokesman added.

Sinha paid tribute to those killed in the blast and expressed gratitude to their families, saying the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the deceased's families to ensure they live a life of comfort and dignity.