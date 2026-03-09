Disruptions created to obstruct my events: Saini slams AAP govt in Punjab

Chandigarh, Mar 9 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday targeted the ruling AAP in Punjab, alleging that situations are created to obstruct his programmes during his visits to the poll-bound state.

Further slamming the Bhagwant Mann-led government, Saini said distributing freebies at the fag end of his government's tenure while failing to fulfill promises made to the people is not going to help, as people have made up their mind to oust them in the polls.

People of Punjab are disillusioned with the AAP government and will vote them out in the next year's polls, he said.

Saini has been frequently visiting Punjab in the recent months, where he also addressed a series of public meetings.

"When I go to hold programmes in Punjab, my event is shifted to three venues. It is democracy? They should not do so. In one of my programmes, the tent was uprooted, and the land there was dug so that the tent could not be set up there again. These are the situations they create," he alleged.

"...They get buses (carrying BJP workers) stopped where I go. Like what Mamata Banerjee does in West Bengal, they (AAP) are doing the same. In democracy, common people don't like such tactics. They will give their response during elections," Saini told reporters here.

Last month, when the Haryana chief minister was headed to a rally venue in Ludhiana, AAP workers waved black flags and raised slogans against him.

Again last month, several AAP leaders, including MLAs, staged a protest against Saini during his visit to Amritsar for a "Punjab Bachao" rally.

Waving black flags and sporting black bands on their heads, the AAP leaders opposed his arrival and claimed that the BJP has consistently adopted an "anti-Punjab stand".

Saini said the ruling party in Punjab will not get votes this way. "Had they done some work, they would not need to block my way," he said.

"When Mann came to Haryana, I asked police to give him guard of honour and all due respect. We respect the post, he is a chief minister. But what is the situation in Punjab? Wherever I go, AAP workers are standing with flags," he alleged.

Saini further said women and farmers, among other sections are fed up. "What is the situation of law and order? The drug problem is affecting youth, he (Mann) should have done some work to tackle this," he said and accused the Punjab chief minister of trying to rub "Aladdin ka chirag" (a magical wish-granting lamp).

He was referring to the AAP government's new scheme launched on Sunday under which Rs 1,000 per month will be given to women from the general category and Rs 1,500 to the women belonging to Scheduled Castes.

"AAP government presented their final budget yesterday in which they are distributing 'revris' (freebies)," the Haryana chief minister said, citing upcoming elections in the state, to be held early next year.

"During Congress government's time in Punjab, revri culture existed, but now AAP is coming out with bigger revris and making promises, which they do not fulfill. People of Punjab have understood this and want to get rid of the AAP rule," he said.

In Delhi, people voted out the AAP government and now people of Punjab will show them the door, he asserted.

Saini said, in contrast, the BJP government has fulfilled key poll promise made to the women of Haryana within the first year of their third term.

"We had said women from families having annual income of Rs 1 lakh would be given (financial assistance of Rs 2,100). Now, in this year's budget, we have increased the limit (for eligibility) to Rs 1.80 lakh annual income," he said.

Saini expressed concern over the alleged use of force on employees, including women, who were protesting for their rights on the occasion of International Women's Day in Mohali, and termed the incident "deeply unfortunate".

He said such action sends an inappropriate message, especially on a day dedicated to recognising and respecting the contributions and rights of women.

The Haryana government, on the other hand, organised a state-level programme in Sirsa on the day and transferred benefits worth crores of rupees directly into the bank accounts of women beneficiaries through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system, the chief minister said.

Saini also slammed "lapses" during President Droupadi Murmu's event in West Bengal and said Mamata Banerjee "has crossed all limits".

President Murmu on Saturday expressed her dismay over a low turnout at a tribal community event near Bagdogra airport, and questioned the decision to shift the venue from Bidhannagar.

"I had earlier visited West Bengal and on Tuesday again, I am attending a programme in the state," Saini said, alleging that there is an atmosphere of fear among people of the state.

"Hafta (extortion money) is being sought from every shopkeeper," the Haryana chief minister further alleged.

Referring to Punjab government's 'Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojana', which provides medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh per family, Saini said people of Punjab have told him that numerous conditions have been put in this scheme, and it will be difficult for people to avail the benefit. Meanwhile, 27 lakh people in Haryana have received treatment under the Chirayu Ayushman Yojana, he added.

According to Saini, people of Punjab are impressed with the Narendra Modi government's policies "and they know that the BJP will make Punjab number 1 state like we have made Haryana".

Citing the old age pension of Rs 3,200 offered in Haryana, he further claimed the AAP government has only made "false" promises to the elderly of Punjab. PTI SUN PRK